Young lady reportedly killed in hotel room in Delta State

By Shalom

A young lady identified as Miss Adegor Rukevwe Sophia has reportedly lost her life in a hotel room in Delta State, Nigeria.

Reports gathered that the late victim was found dead in Palms Hotel Resorts, Ozoro, Delta State on Tuesday, April 12.

It was claimed that her headless corpse was found in the hotel room and the incident reported to the police.

The hotel manager who reported the incident alongside the workers who were on duty have been arrested while the deceased’s corpse has been moved to the morgue.

A Facebook user known as Akpodemewaro Ike shared photos of the girl and a screenshot of a whatsapp conversation that seemingly broke the news and wrote;

“Lord have mercy 😭😭 A young lady was allegedly murdered in an Ozoro hotel and her head cut off. Said to be a socialite of the student community, she was identified simply as Late Miss Adegor Rukevwe Sophia. May her soul Rest In Peace. Ozoro mourns 🕯”

