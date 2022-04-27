Young lady shades fellow women as she shows food she prepared for her boyfriend (Video)

On social media, a young woman posted a video of herself cooking with joy in her boyfriend’s apartment.

She ridiculed other women who were not doing the same, saying that while some of them were at school, undergoing the rigors of intellectual study, she is happily cooking for her boyfriend.

The lady in the video, who spoke Yoruba, showed the ingredients she needed to prepare the meal before displaying the pot of stew, which featured various assortments.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile; Following news that the investment platform 86FB had crashed, the topic “86FB” has become a social media trend.

Many internet users have labeled the platform a Ponzi scheme, blaming it for the company’s abrupt collapse after promising Nigerians lucrative returns on their investments even though the odds were stacked against them.