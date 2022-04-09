Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling his photo as NFT (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man identified as Adisa Olashile has fulfilled his promise to an elderly man whose unique photos caught the attention of Nigerians online.

Adisa had revealed that he would monetize the photos as Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on OpenSea shortly after he took pictures of the man who struck an amazing pose.

Subsequently, he was able to sell the photos for 0.3 Ethereum (Eth) each which amounted to over N1.2 million.

Fulfilling his promise to the man, Adisa shared a video showing the moment he handed over half of the proceeds gotten from the sale to the old man.


Also, he gifted the man an art of himself before accompanying him to a bank to make the deposit of the money.

Watch the video below;

