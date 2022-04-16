Young men confront lady for receiving N10k as transport fare and not showing up (Video)

A group of young boys confronted a young lady after she allegedly got money for transportation fare but refused to visit as agreed.

She had been sent money by one of the guys to pay a visit to their residence, and she did not turn up.

They were able to locate her with the help of a friend, but when confronted, she seemed to be unaware, as if she had never consented to any meeting.

She then asks if one of the guys is the one who sent her N10,000 at one point in the video. They demanded that she refund the money as soon as possible.

She is said to be in the habit of collecting money from men in the area and refusing to honour the agreement to visit them.

Watch the video below;