Your biggest mistake was quitting music – Uche Maduagwu slams JJC Skillz amidst clash with Funke Akindele

Controversial Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor, has chastised JJC Skillz, the husband of actress Funke Akindele, for giving up music to marry her.

This comment from Uche Maduagwu comes after blogger Cutie Juls said that the two public figures’ marriage is currently fragile and on the verge of collapsing.

Cutie Juls previously reported on her page that her sources confirmed to her that the two spouses were embroiled in a furious disagreement, prompting Funke Akindele to allegedly order JJC Skillz to leave her home.

According to Cutie Juls, Funke accused her husband JJC Skillz of squandering money, which she disagreed with because she owns the business.

Following the report by Cutie Juls, Uche Maduagwu has chastised JJC for quitting his music for marriage. He stated that JJC Skillz would be competing with Davido if he had not quit music.