TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

“Your life will be destroyed and people will take your kids from you” – Korra Obidi blows hot

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Korra Obidi, a professional dancer and musician, has cursed anyone who have reported her to the Child Protective Service.

In the video, the mother of two, who was upset about the conspiracy against her, screamed aggressively at the people accusing her of abusing her children so they might be taken away from her. Children’s report by Korra Obidi

Korra Obidi, who recently divorced her husband, Justin Dean, fiercely stated that those responsible for this will have their lives wrecked and their children taken away from them.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s…

She went on to say that she isn’t the first or the last celebrity to post pictures of her children on the internet.

The dancer, on the other hand, made no reference to who started the movement.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

‘They are threatening to kill my daughter if she speaks’- Mother of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who called out ex-boss for snatching her fiancé narrates how she used…

“Your life will be destroyed and people will take your kids from you” – Korra…

Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later

“I’m a fool for trying to change a ho.e into a house wife” – BBNaija’s Ike…

‘I left Banky W’s EME record label with zero Naira in my account’, Singer…

I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as she leaves UNILAG…

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More