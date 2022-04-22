“Your life will be destroyed and people will take your kids from you” – Korra Obidi blows hot

Korra Obidi, a professional dancer and musician, has cursed anyone who have reported her to the Child Protective Service.

In the video, the mother of two, who was upset about the conspiracy against her, screamed aggressively at the people accusing her of abusing her children so they might be taken away from her. Children’s report by Korra Obidi

Korra Obidi, who recently divorced her husband, Justin Dean, fiercely stated that those responsible for this will have their lives wrecked and their children taken away from them.

She went on to say that she isn’t the first or the last celebrity to post pictures of her children on the internet.

The dancer, on the other hand, made no reference to who started the movement.

Watch the video below;