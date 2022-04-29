TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A photo of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin Moghalu in church with their child has surfaced online.

In the photo making the rounds on social media, Yul Edochie was spotted carrying their child while standing beside his second wife, Judy and another lady.

Yul Edochie who is married to May Edochie with 4 lovely kids (3 boys and a girl) paid the bride price of his babymama and colleague, Judith Austin on Sunday, April 24, after she allegedly threatened to end his political career.

Amid rumours of impregnating another woman, Yul owned up to his act and showed off his newly added family.

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he wrote.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have reportedly been a pair for a while now, as he always directs movies which she features in.

