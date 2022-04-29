Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife, actress Nuella Njubigbo, has been exposed for having romantic relationship with Yul Edochie.

This comes only days after Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, an actress, announced the birth of their son, Star Munachison on social media.

The news sparked outrage on social media, with many people condemning Yul Edochie while others, such as Chidi Mokeme and Tchidi Chikere, defended him.

An Instagram blog called Cutie Julls said that Yul Edochie was having a love relationship with Nuella Njubigbo before she deserted him for Tchidi, and it is on this grounds Tchidi Chikere rallied behind him.

Tchidi Chikere’s romance with Nuella Njubigbo progressed to marriage, according to the source, but Yul Edochie haven’t ever pardoned him for taking Nuella from him.

Tchidi Chikere has spotted a chance to reunite with Yul Edochie by supporting his adulterous affair with Judy Austin, given their marriage’s demise and the fact that they share a common enemy.

The post reads:

“Shey Tchidi has suddenly become Yul’s hype man cuz they now have a common enemy ni. Abeg, this nollywood people no well

So married man, Yul was gbensing Nuella then he started gbensing Chika Ike. Then to pepper Yul, Nuella started giving her Aso Rock to Tchidi

That was how the Nuella and Tchidi thing matured to marriage. Tchidi knowing very well that Yul never really forgave him wholeheartedly, now sees this opportunity to win Yul back fully especially that Nuella don finally gather sense japa his beating ang cheating self when karma came knocking

Omo, Asaba Nollywood na real block buster. Them no need script writers. Let them use their own lifestyle do script for viewers

See screenshot below;

