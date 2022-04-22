TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has applauded his first daughter, Danielle for making 5 A’s in her courses in school.

In a recent video which the actor shared on his page, he expressed his excitement over the fact that his daughter wrote 5 courses and made A’s in all of them.

Danielle revealed she was supposed to write 9 courses in total, but ended up writing 8 after falling sick during the examination period.

However, despite the challenge, she was able to bag A in the courses she was able to write. She further stated that she’s now writing the courses she missed and she’s expecting to clear them too.

This is coming months after Yul penned down a heartwarming message to her after she gained admission into a Nigerian University.

The actor shared photos of himself and his daughter in merry matriculation gown, while revealing that he had to put his job on hold to be present at his Daughter’s matriculation ceremony, as a surprise.

