Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a second wife and a son

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie has reacted after her husband showed off his son with second wife, Judy Austin.

Hours ago, Yul Edochie sparked controversy on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.

The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has another son with a nollywood actress identified as Judy Austin.

Recall, months ago, it was rumoured that the ace actor welcomed a child with his sidechick, a report which the actor stylishly debunked.

However, confirming the news hours ago, Yul wrote,

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. Born by my second wife Judy Austin. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Reacting to the news, his first wife, prayed for God’s judgement to fall on both of them.

See her comment below,