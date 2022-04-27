Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has shared a post on Instagram, amid reports of welcoming a child with married actor, Yul Edochie.

Recall, it was alleged by blogger, Gistlovers that the actor paid the bride price of his second wife on Sunday.

Gistlovers who made the allegation via Instagram wrote,

“twelve hours after we broke Yul edochie gist for comment section, him don post am by himself make igi ewedu no fall on am😂😂😂😂😂may high BP not kee all these yeyebrities 😂😂😂😂

Gist wey I wan post proper today as this guy no let me rest I kuku break am for comment section 😂😂😂 paid bride price on Sunday🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️side chic later graduate to wife ooo, yeye side chic🤮🤮🤮 I come in peace.”

However, Judy Austin has taken to Instagram to express her undying love for Jesus, despite being dragged mercilessly.

Checkout her post below,

