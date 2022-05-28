TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence…

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul…

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League campaign remains one of the most uncertain and interesting, and it’s so saddening that it will come to an end on Saturday when English giants Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid meet in Paris.

The match will be the third time the two sides have met in a European Cup final, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool not coming out on top the last time.

Meanwhile, as exciting as the final is for the fans, the competition’s prize money is undeniably important to the clubs.

READ ALSO

‘They created a new bank for me”- Ex-BBNaija winner…

Funke Akindele’s ‘Aiyetoro’, Emmanuella, UEFA most watched…

According to UEFA, the finalists of the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22 will each receive a large sum of money.

As revealed by UEFA, the finalists of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League will each pocket a huge sum of $17.5million for reaching the final.

More so, the team that emerges victorious at Stade de France on Saturday will receive an extra $5.1million (making it a total of $22.69million) for qualifying for the UEFA Super Cup which is a one-off final that pits the UEFA Champions League winners against the UEFA Europa League winners.

Breakdown of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Prize Money

✓Winner $22.6million

✓Runner-up $17.5million

✓Semi-finalists $14.1million

✓Quarter-finalists $12.0million

✓Round of 16 $10.8million

✓Group-stage wins $3.1million

✓Group-stage draws $1.0million

✓Group stage $17.7million

The English giants, Liverpool have so far racked up $90.7million winning all their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League which can increase to $95.8million if they emerge as the UEFA Champions League winner on Saturday.

The Spanish giants, Real Madrid have earned $87.6million after losing one of their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League. Their final prize money can however increase by $5.1million to $87.6million if they end up as the UCL victors on Saturday.

These figures do not include matchday or broadcast income which means their total earnings from the European competition might exceed $100 million

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions with her recent…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul Edochie and a lady…

Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million

Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

Osas Ighodaro called out for allegedly sleeping with married colleague, Stan Nze

God gave me 59 children after 5 years of childlessness – Woman shares…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Some communities are still killing twins and triplets” Actress Hilda Dokubo…

Elon Musk announces his starlink network is coming to Nigeria; lists benefits

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed

“You get mind o” – Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife declared herself ‘the…

Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police…

Man cries during radio interview because wife sold his car, left him when he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More