2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed

The 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League campaign remains one of the most uncertain and interesting, and it’s so saddening that it will come to an end on Saturday when English giants Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid meet in Paris.

The match will be the third time the two sides have met in a European Cup final, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool not coming out on top the last time.

Meanwhile, as exciting as the final is for the fans, the competition’s prize money is undeniably important to the clubs.

According to UEFA, the finalists of the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22 will each receive a large sum of money.

As revealed by UEFA, the finalists of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League will each pocket a huge sum of $17.5million for reaching the final.

More so, the team that emerges victorious at Stade de France on Saturday will receive an extra $5.1million (making it a total of $22.69million) for qualifying for the UEFA Super Cup which is a one-off final that pits the UEFA Champions League winners against the UEFA Europa League winners.

Breakdown of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Prize Money

✓Winner $22.6million

✓Runner-up $17.5million

✓Semi-finalists $14.1million

✓Quarter-finalists $12.0million

✓Round of 16 $10.8million

✓Group-stage wins $3.1million

✓Group-stage draws $1.0million

✓Group stage $17.7million

The English giants, Liverpool have so far racked up $90.7million winning all their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League which can increase to $95.8million if they emerge as the UEFA Champions League winner on Saturday.

The Spanish giants, Real Madrid have earned $87.6million after losing one of their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League. Their final prize money can however increase by $5.1million to $87.6million if they end up as the UCL victors on Saturday.

These figures do not include matchday or broadcast income which means their total earnings from the European competition might exceed $100 million