2023: The way people declare for Presidency is becoming like a beer parlour thing – Peter Okoye mocks politician

Popular Nigerian musician Peter Okoye of PSquare has chastised and mocked politicians in the country for the manner in which they have been obtaining presidential forms ahead of the 2023 election.

This comes after Pastor Tunde Bakare obtained the N100 million form to run for president alongside others in the APC.

“The way dis people dey declare to run 2023 Presidency eh! E don pass beer parlour drink declaration. Aah..aah. make Una calm down na. Just saying,” he wrote

In other news; Sandra Iheuwa, a Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, has raised the alarm, alleging that some married women, particularly those in Lekki, Lagos State, cheat on their husbands.

The former lover of music entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, went on to make the claims on her instastory, alleging that some of these married women have affairs with their coworkers.