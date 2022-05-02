2baba makes unusual video post with teary eyes; stirs questions as he begs God to protect his children

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

2baba’s fans were concerned after he appeared almost teary in an emotional video in which he begged God to protect his children’s lives and give them strength.

The singer’s video comes just a few days after he visited Sound Sultan’s grave in the United States.

Many speculated that the video post indicated that the African Queen crooner was going through a tough time.

Fans left curious questions in the comments section of 2baba’s post, while also supporting his prayer for his children.

@Willaims Silo wrote: “Hope all is well boss? Don’t be teary, your prayers will be answered.”

@Deborah Frank: “Hope all is well? We know life is unfair but don’t be down like this. We are here for you.”

@Lugardg vert: “God bless you man. Your children are safe.”

Watch Video Below

