2baba tattoos names of his seven kids on his arm (Video)

Tuface Idibia, popular musician and actor, has tattooed the names of his seven children on his arm, demonstrating his love for them.



The famed musician shared a video of himself getting a tattoo on his arm on his official Instagram account.

Despite his overwhelming number of kids, the musician has never failed in his role as a father in catering for every one of his kids.

After seeing a clip that motivated him to spend more time with the his loved ones, Tuface disclosed a few months ago that he wants to spend more time with his children.

The ‘For Instance’ singer has tattooed each of his children’s names on his arm, demonstrating how much he loves and cares for them.

Watch the video below: