2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s second baby mama, has made a subtle dig at the singer’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall how Annie shared a cryptic message about family before unfollowing her husband, Tuface, possibly due to his visit to his baby mama’s place in the US to see his kids.

Reacting to this, Pero shared a video of herself walking in an airport while a voice made speech about people being mad at someone because the person chose peace over their drama and disrespect.

Read what the voice said below;

“Somebody is mad at you right now because you chose peace over drama. You chose distance over disrespect”.

Watch the video below;

