TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma…

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s second baby mama, has made a subtle dig at the singer’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall how Annie shared a cryptic message about family before unfollowing her husband, Tuface, possibly due to his visit to his baby mama’s place in the US to see his kids.

Reacting to this, Pero shared a video of herself walking in an airport while a voice made speech about people being mad at someone because the person chose peace over their drama and disrespect.
Read what the voice said below;

READ ALSO

Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing…

“Somebody is mad at you right now because you chose peace over drama. You chose distance over disrespect”.

Watch the video below;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Why you should stop shaving your pubic hair – Blessing CEO

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

She’s prettier now – Social media users react as lady quits bleaching, returns…

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to live long – Sex…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

Annie Idibia unfollows husband, 2Face, on Instagram as she pens cryptic note

“Behind every unsuccessful man, there are two women” – Annie Idibia throws…

Laide bakare tackles critics attributing her achievements to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More