“I’m crying” – Maureen Esisi reacts as ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the knot (Video)

Maureen Esisi, also known as Red Vigor, has spoken out after her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, married Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s niece, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The actor took to Instagram to share photos from their traditional wedding, prompting congratulatory messages.

Blossom Chukwujekwu remarries only two years after his marriage with Red Vigor falls apart due to infidelity.

However, just moments after Blossom’s wedding photos went viral, his ex took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that set tongues wagging.

Sharing a laughing meme, she wrote:

“My DMs!!! Abeg naaaaaaaa. I am crying”

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Israel DMW, the aide to legendary singer Davido, has been caught by fans commenting on Wizkid’s photo as he hailed the singer.

Fans of wizkid (Wizkid FC) as well as that of Davido (OBO FC) are always trading words with each other as regards who the best singer is.

It goes without saying that Israel DMW is an extremely loyal fan and employee of his boss, Davido as he has countlessly been seeing praising him.

Social media users were at a loss to understand why he is commenting on Wizkid’s photo because they tend to think the workers of one artist doesn’t associate with that of about.