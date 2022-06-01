Mom discovers through dream that her daughter has belly piercings, daughter reacts

A young lady has narrated how her mother reportedly found out through a dream that she has belly piercings.

She shared the story on her Twitter page and asked Nigerians to tell her how possible it is.

She wrote:

“my mom just found out about my belly piercings through a dream ??????”.

Social media users have shared their opinion and reactions to the strange incident.

@osheamani1 :

“no carry these women play ooo, Dem de sundae future sef.

@onyinyechistephen:

“she’s with you spiritual.

@iamebube:

“Fear mother’s, they have strong spirit … Mine too can be like this.”

@tlovescakes:

“dreams are powerful”.

@laserplu_

“na your younger sister tell am. I no sure say she see anything for dream. Ask ur sister to tell you the truth.”