A young lady has narrated how her mother reportedly found out through a dream that she has belly piercings.
She shared the story on her Twitter page and asked Nigerians to tell her how possible it is.
She wrote:
“my mom just found out about my belly piercings through a dream ??????”.
Social media users have shared their opinion and reactions to the strange incident.
@osheamani1 :
“no carry these women play ooo, Dem de sundae future sef.
@onyinyechistephen:
“she’s with you spiritual.
@iamebube:
“Fear mother’s, they have strong spirit … Mine too can be like this.”
@tlovescakes:
“dreams are powerful”.
@laserplu_
“na your younger sister tell am. I no sure say she see anything for dream. Ask ur sister to tell you the truth.”
