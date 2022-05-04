“A mummy’s boy is a red flag” Fans worry as Burna Boy holds tightly to his mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, an award-winning Nigerian artist, has made a stir online with the sweet way he gripped firmly to his mother for comfort in a video that went viral hours ago.

The artist, who has made Nigerians proud, appeared inebriated in the video, hugging his mother closely for comfort.

Many people wonder if his affection for his mother will be transferred to his future wife.

See some reactions below

unwana_kingz : The way he loves his mum eh is golden… I hope he pass same energy to his wife

fireoflagos : Mummies boy = red flag

yettybabe19 : The wife go try ooo

In other news; Debo Adedayo, a popular Nigerian comedian known as Mr Macaroni, has reversed his prior assertion that he married Mummy Wa.

Recollect that the skit creator recently sparked outrage when he announced his engagement to Mummy Wa, whose true name is Kemi Ikuseedun.

