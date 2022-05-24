A virgin who kisses is not considered a virgin by God – Mummy GO

Nigerian evangelist, Pastor Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O has advised virgins to avoid engaging in intimate activities.

The clergywomen said that a virgin who kisses, hugs or sends suggestive messages via text or social media platforms is no longer a virgin.

According to Mummy GO, such person is a ‘dirty virgin’ who is not considered by God as a virgin.

Watch the video below;

