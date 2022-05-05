Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi heaps blame on him for wrecking their marriage

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has made a subtle dig at her ex.

The dancer and influencer used her Instagram story to imply that she married into the wrong family.

According to her, despite fulfilling All criteria necessary for a wife material, her marriage didn’t work.

Maureen Esisi got married to Blossom in 2015, but the marriage hit the rock in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences.

Maureen wrote,

“Fact! My last relationship taught me you can be the whole package at the wrong address”.



