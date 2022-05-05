Actor calls out Genevieve Nnaji for allegedly staying off social media because of a man

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji for allegedly staying off social media because of a man.

In a post shared via his official Instagram page, he wrote,

“Nawa. So anty Gen Gen man allegedly tell am to stay away from social media and she gree sharp sharp..

Wetin happen to feminism? Nothing marriage promise no fit achieve. I pray e go lead to marriage like aunty riri own.

I go #LOVE no be small thing, if a #beautiful woman fit agree to stay away from social media for a while to please her man then water don pass Kpokpo Garri. Anyways congrats my sister, may it lead to #marriage like #RitaDominic own, to every lady waiting on Chineke God for #wedding not like Nkechi Ikebe FC honorable audio marriage own, i mean REAL wedding like Aunty Susu and Bankyw own, as you type amen e go happen within 3 months”