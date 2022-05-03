Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on first wife, May Edochie (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has once again sparked public outrage by attempting to blame his second marriage on his first wife, May Edochie.

During an Instagram live chat with Paulo Okoye, the actor discussed the controversies surrounding his second marriage to colleague Judy Austin.

The actor stated that he does not blame Nigerians because it was their love for him that drove them to drag him.

Nigerians, he claims, are unaware of the underlying cause since he married a second wife.

People don’t live in his house, he says, and as a guy, he can’t come out and disclose everything about his marriage.

Yul Edochie said,

” I don’t blame them is the love that they have for me that made them react that way. They don’t know the root for it, there is a reason for it. They don’t live in my house. A man wouldn’t come out to say everything in his home they can insult me but they wouldn’t understand”.

He added,

“I believe this is preparing me for “Aso Rock” because for one to sit on that seat one has to be prepared for things like this”.

His interview didn’t sit well with Nigerians as they blasted him.

pearlliehart : The more he talks, the less sensible he looks

anabellq25 : Trying to shift blame on the first wife. If not happy why not divorce and move on? Mtcheww

“My heart is too fragile to help spread hate” Toyin Lawani speaks on her alleged beef with Iyabo Ojo
amyubah6 : D’s one don chop

apir_jw : Na so aso rock dream the take start? Make him marry more nah

