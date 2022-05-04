Actress Anita Joseph blows hot, drags Nollywood producers (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, fondly called ‘mother hen’ has taken a swipe at Nollywood producers and directors over their incompetence.

The thespian in a video shared on her official Instagram page, used a foreign movie as an example to show Nollywood executives how a ghost is meant to appear in a movie contrary to what they display in their movies.

Mocking Nigerian movie producers, the actress stated that she doesn’t want to see ghosts entering a tricycle and other weird scenes that are being shown in most films.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“I’m nollywood oh but 😂🤣🤣Nollywood my nollywood biko kwa nu 🤣🤣🤣I no wan Dey see ghost enter keke even bring pizza for person noooo na Mba ekwerom🤣😂”

Watch The Video Below: