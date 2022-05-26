Actress Ireti Doyle has showered praises on Adesua Etomi for making effort to save her daughter from the hands of bullies at her school.

Ireti narrated how Adesua got the news that her daughter was being bullied at school and stepped in to curb the issue.

Ireti wrote:

“NOT SO RANDOM STORY. Sooo sisi kekere (can I still refer to her like that?🤔) had just transfered to a new school having spent her entire academic career up to that point in one place.

It took a whole summer of convincing, but I finally caved in – do not underestimate @jemiyodoyle once she’s set her mind on a thing.

Anyways, she arrives, bright and bubbly eager to take on new territory and blossom, which she did. Within months of arriving she vied for and won a position on the students Council.

Apparently that’s not allowed. “You cannot just arrive here and begin to “shine” without “permission”. Oh the bullying was aggressive! And most of the time, she would beg me not to step in, determined to make her own way.

Anyways Mrs. Wellington heard about the goings on and said “Auntie, I’m going to go pick Jem from school one day”… I said OK.

On said day, she asked me to sit in the car. It took longer than usual…

@adesuaetomi didn’t just “pick” her from schl…she took her time to stroll round the schl compound with her arm around Jemiyo, waving at the students who had become dumbstruck.

The message was clear: “This is my Beloved, thou shall not touch”. Suffice to say the bullying died down significantly from that day – true star power.

Jem has kolobied many of my friends, who have poured into her…some for a season, for some, just a brush…you have no idea how powerful just one brush from the right person is in molding a young mind. It truly takes a village…the 3 people captured here represent mine.

To everyone who has ever touched Jems life positively…THANK YOU🙏🏽

I also want thank the multitude of my online village too, for your warm wishes and prayers…Omo a ye gbogbo wa, a o ni se ti, ni oruko Jesu!!!❤️”