Actress Mercy Johnson celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday with 6 cakes (Photos and Video)

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a Nollywood actress, and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have gone all out for their daughter, Divine Mercy Okojie.

The actress’s fourth child turns two today, May 4th, and her parents went all out to give her a lavish birthday celebration.

Mercy Johnson shared a touching video of her family celebrating Divine’s birthday.

Many people were attracted by the large number of cakes on display.

Counting them, the actress had gone all out for her last child, having 6 cakes made for her mini me.

The actress wrote, “Our Baby is 2 ….. Cooking not let me see road….”.

See photos and video below;

In other news; Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, a controversial social media sensation, has shared his thoughts on some of the reasons why men cheat in their various relationships.