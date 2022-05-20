Actress Yvonne Jegede recounts how she was almost robbed on Third mainland bridge

Yvonne Jegede, a popular Nollywood actress, has revealed that she was almost robbed by traffic robbers on Lagos’ third mainland bridge last night.

The actress stated in an Instagram post about the incident that she was driving alone when a man approached her from under the bridge and attempted to attack her.

Fortunately, the traffic went down, and she was able to leave the area. The actress, who noted that the robbers target people driving alone, urged motorists to be extra cautious and alert when traveling along the route.