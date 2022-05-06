After four children, still got my body – Actress, Chacha Eke brags, flaunts her curvy body shape

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has taken to social media to brag about her physique after giving birth to four children.

In a video, Chacha Eke was seen wearing a pink body-hugging jumpsuit and flaunting her voluptuous curves.

4 Babies After…”, she wrote.

This comes a month after ChaCha Eke showered his husband with praises and thanked him for delivering her from the devil.

Chacha revealed that her soulmate was by her side through her damnation, and that her husband was the strength for all the years she has been chased by the evil that haunted her.

She wrote;

“As I star in this divine drama called life, I know beyond a shadow of doubt that God is the executive producer of every good thing; and I am thankful to him for all that I have, all that I am, afterall, I am because God is.

God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani.
Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving.
You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13years of friendship, you’ve taught me resilience. In our 9years of marriage, you’ve taught me essence.

Thank you for being the trigger tool my “Chi” used to release me from satanic/occultic manipulations and damnation that held me down for years. You bulletproof Titanium of a human being. You Indomitable spirit, warrior, saviour, armed with calm as super power. You were made for me. This is destiny. I thank my “Chi” our paths crossed.

