After four children, still got my body – Actress, Chacha Eke brags, flaunts her curvy body shape

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has taken to social media to brag about her physique after giving birth to four children.

In a video, Chacha Eke was seen wearing a pink body-hugging jumpsuit and flaunting her voluptuous curves.

4 Babies After…”, she wrote.

This comes a month after ChaCha Eke showered his husband with praises and thanked him for delivering her from the devil.

Chacha revealed that her soulmate was by her side through her damnation, and that her husband was the strength for all the years she has been chased by the evil that haunted her.

She wrote;