TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she…

American rapper, Lil Keed dies at 24

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Raqhid Render, better known as Lil Keed, was an American rapper who died at the age of 24.

Lil Gotit, the Atlanta-based music star’s brother, confirmed his death.

Lil Gotit expressed his shock and sadness over Lil Keed’s death by posting a photo of himself and his brother on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months…

He wrote,

“I can’t believe I seen you die today bro. I did all my cries. I know what you want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy, our brothers, Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.”

LIL Gotit had earlier shared an Instagram story post where her tagged Lil Keed, saying, “Why bro, why u leave me bro,” followed by many crying emojis

According to Mirror UK, the rapper left behind a daughter, named Naychur.

The fast-rising late rapper had released a number of albums, singles, and mixtapes, and had worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

“I cheated on my husband before I moved to America” – Korra Obidi admits to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

American rapper, Lil Keed dies at 24

Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri laments as FCDA demolishes his house in Abuja;…

“People tend to cause havoc when they don’t like you” Toyin Lawani blows hot as…

Man who joined company as security guard becomes manager, shares his success…

“Why my husband loves it when I wear jalabiyas” Regina Daniels spills

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More