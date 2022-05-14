American rapper, Lil Keed dies at 24

Raqhid Render, better known as Lil Keed, was an American rapper who died at the age of 24.

Lil Gotit, the Atlanta-based music star’s brother, confirmed his death.

Lil Gotit expressed his shock and sadness over Lil Keed’s death by posting a photo of himself and his brother on his Instagram page.

He wrote,

“I can’t believe I seen you die today bro. I did all my cries. I know what you want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy, our brothers, Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.”

LIL Gotit had earlier shared an Instagram story post where her tagged Lil Keed, saying, “Why bro, why u leave me bro,” followed by many crying emojis

According to Mirror UK, the rapper left behind a daughter, named Naychur.

The fast-rising late rapper had released a number of albums, singles, and mixtapes, and had worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.