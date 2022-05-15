AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, 2022 edition, was held on Saturday, May 14, in Lagos.

IK Osakioduwa and South African media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the event.

Actress, Osas Ighodaro beat her colleagues Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye to clinch the Best Dressed Female award, while Media personality, Denola Grey beat actor, Deyemi Okanlawon and Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor to win the Best Dressed Male award.

See the full list of winners for AMVCA 2022 below:

Best actress in a comedy – Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga).

Best actor in a comedy – Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle).

Best supporting actress – Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard).

Best supporting actor – Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo).

Best actress in a drama – Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake).

Best actor in a drama – Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story).

Best short film or online video – Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute Mama described).

Best Indigenous language (Yoruba) – Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy.

Best indigenous language (Hausa) – Voiceless – Rogers Ofime

Best Indigenous language (Igbo) – Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka.

Best Indigenous language (Swahili) – Obambo (Freddy Feruzi).

Best art director (Movie or TV Series) Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Best costume designer – Millicent T. Jack (Amina).

Best lighting designer – Matthew Yusuf (Nneka the pretty serpent).

Best picture editor: Tunde Apalowo (Maria Ebun Pataki).

Best sound editor: Jim Lively and James Nelson (Amina).

Best sound track – Pascal Aka, Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge

Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun ( Omo Ghetto The Saga).

Best Writer: Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus).

Best Cinematographer: Muhammed Atta Ahmed (Rattle Snake).

Best movie Southern Africa: Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy Melani.

Best movie East Africa: The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

