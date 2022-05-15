AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator

Debo Macaroni, a popular comedian, has taken to social media to praise his colleague, Sabinus.

Mr Macaroni praised Sabinus shortly after a controversial Twitter user named Daniel Regha took to the platform to criticize AMVCA organizers for awarding Sabinus.

Sabinus did not deserve to win Best Content Creator at the recently concluded AMVCA8, according to Daniel Regha, and the award was supposed to go to Debo Macaroni.

Daniel Regha wrote;

Sabinus winning the AMVCA award for “Best Online Social Content Creator” is a big joke, no-one deserves that recognition more than Macaroni; Y’all can hype Sabinus all u want but Macaroni is doin more with his skits than other comedians right now. Sabinus won out of favorit!sm.

Mr. Macaroni however shut down Daniel Regha with his reply that reads;