Angry youths destroy car in Omoku community because the owner allegedly drove past a masquerade

A mob of enraged youths in Omoku, Rivers state, destroyed a car for allegedly violating the community’s traditional practice.

The car owner allegedly drove past a highly revered masquerade, resulting in a mob swarming on his vehicle.

It’s unclear whether the driver was injured or permitted to go, but his car was destroyed.

A video shared online showed young men smashing the car with various objects.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdECQ1YoTgpC7V3B_cTQz1YVGUq62cH4s9UjdY0/

