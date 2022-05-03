Angry youths destroy car in Omoku community because the owner allegedly drove past a masquerade

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A mob of enraged youths in Omoku, Rivers state, destroyed a car for allegedly violating the community’s traditional practice.

The car owner allegedly drove past a highly revered masquerade, resulting in a mob swarming on his vehicle.

It’s unclear whether the driver was injured or permitted to go, but his car was destroyed.

A video shared online showed young men smashing the car with various objects.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdECQ1YoTgpC7V3B_cTQz1YVGUq62cH4s9UjdY0/

In other news; On Monday, members of Nigeria’s LGBTQ community held their first-ever demonstration in Abuja, the country’s capital.

The gang that invaded Unity Fountain demanded that their lives be recognized and that they be granted the same rights as every other Nigerian, irrespective of gender.

Members were spotted carrying placards and wearing shirts that read, ‘Queer rights are human rights,’ and ‘Trans life matters.’

