Annie Idibia unfollows husband, 2Face, on Instagram as she pens cryptic note

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Annie Idibia, a popular Nollywood actress, unfollows her husband, 2face, on the microblogging platform Instagram after leaving a cryptic message.
This follows a note on the actress’ Instagram story about how family, whom she referred to as the ones who cause the most pain, caused her the most pain.

“Family is who takes care of you…, It’s doesn’t matter if they are blood related or not!
Know this n find peace !!! Family can low key be throwing stones at you n still pretend that they are standing up 4 you.
They can be deceptive n also pretend to be protecting you!
Don’t loose guard. Some families, they will judge you and condemn you,” she wrote.

Following the post, Annie Idibia unfollowed her husband on Instagram while both parties maintained decorum as if nothing happened.

