“Anyone I ever sent money to, please return it” – Jaruma laments as she calls out Tacha, Ubi Franklin, and others

By Ezie Innocent

Jaruma, a popular Aphrodisiac businesswoman, demands a refund from Tacha, Ubi Franklin, and any associates she has ever helped financially.

This follows claims that he is running for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jaruma compiled a list of those she has ever given a financial assistance to, along with the amount given, on her Instagram page.

While emphasizing his willingness to help them in times of need, Jaruma insisted on a full refund.

“Jaruma was there for u when u needed money. Jaruma was good to u. Jaruma helped u. Can u now do the same for Jaruma?

Please, I need u now pls return my N25o,000 Gtbank Hauwa Saidu Mohammed 0024612473,”she wrote on her Instagram page.

 

