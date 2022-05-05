At 44, I’m naturally beautiful with makeup or not – Mercy Aigbe brags

Popular actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe has bragged to her fans about her physical beauty.

The controversial actress who recently made headlines for allegedly snatching her friend’s husband, shared a video on Instagram where she showed off her bareface and makeup up face.

Sharing the video via her official Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe asked her fans to make a pick between the bareface look and one with makeup.

She however maintained that she’s beautiful either ways, whether she has makeup on, or not.

Part of her post caption reads,

“But i am naturally beautiful sha!🤩 What! Did someone say 44? 🙄 Biko i am a baby girl for life 😄😍😍😍

I fine sha!😍😍😍😍 With or Without Makeup? Which look are you feeling most? “