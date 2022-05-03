Basketmouth advises parents to warn their sons as he celebrates daughter’s birthday

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth is celebrating his beautiful daughter on her birthday.

The proud comedian took to his official instagram page to pen down a heartwarming birthday message for his daughter, while referring to her as the apple of his eyes.

Basketmouth who apparently dotes on his daughter, also advised parents to warn their sons ostensibly to steer clear of his daughter.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my lovely daughter, the apple of my right eye. Wishing you the very best today and forever. Daddy loves you.

P.S From the look of things, these guuunnns won’t help me. I need to get myself a nuclear bommmbbb…so parents please warn your sons.”

