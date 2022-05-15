BBNaija Beatrice excited as fans gift her N2.5 million as birthday gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Beatrice Agba Nwaji has been left speechless after fans gifted her N2.5 million.
The reality star who turns 29 years today received a lot of gifts from friends and was astounded to see that she also received a big gift from her fans.

Some hardcore fans are known to go over and beyond for their favorite celebrities and Beatrice has just been shown how loved she is by her devoted fans as they give her a check of 2.5m for her birthday.
As could be seen in the video, the reality star was left shocked at first as she couldn’t believe what she was seeing with her eyes.

Watch the video below:

 

