BBNaija’s Liquorose allegedly broke up with Emmanuel because he cheated (Details)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

For those who are wondering what caused the breakup of their favorite Big Brother Naija couple, Liquorose and Emmanuel, it has been reported that the ex love birds split due to cheating allegations.

Cutie Julls, a controversial blogger, claimed that the first runner-up caught him in Dubai with a male partner.

According to the blogger, Rose was upset and had called off the relationship.

The blog post reads,

“So let me go straight cuz this ship hot me emotional. So we have confirmed the reason why this ship stopped sailing was that Ross caught Emma cheating with a male partner. As in, Emma does both. He is Bisexual. Rose was very hurt and she called off the relationship. Honestly we wish her strength. Catching your partner cheating on you can be very traumatizing. This one really hit cuz it was a male partner. We respect people’s sexual orientation choices but honey, don’t lie about it. Let your partner know the deal. If he or she is game, bingo. We wish both if them best”.

