BBNaija’s Saga leaves Nini speechless with his birthday gift as they spark dating rumours

Former Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ housemate Saga Adeolu has left Nini Singh speechless with his birthday gift to her.

Nini Singh turned 22 on May 16 and was showered with affection by her housemates.

Nini had been showered with love by Saga, who had given her a drawing of himself.

What makes it even cuter is that Nini was drawn by the reality star herself.

As he promised to be with Nini forever, Saga and Nini set tongues wagging.

“Always forever,” he wrote on the adorable drawing.

The beautiful drawing left Nini impressed as she declared it her best birthday gift.

She wrote, “Left speechless” and “Always forever”.

See photos below;

