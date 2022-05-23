“Be careful who you have a child with” – Tega Dominic shades ex-husband as she pens advice

Tega Dominic, a BBNaija reality star, has thrown a subtle shade at her ex-husband, implying the pitfalls of having a baby with the wrong person.

In the wake of speculations of a deteriorating relationship with her now ex-husband, the instagram influencer announced the breakdown of her marriage a few months ago.

Tega Dominic concurred with designer Toyin Lawani in a latest Instagram story post about the drawbacks of some marriage unions.

Concurring with the post, Tega wrote: “you won’t understand until you have an experience or someone close to you has.”



In yet another she wrote: ” Be careful who you have a child with, you may be digging your grave!! At this point I don’t even mean who you marry, I mean who you have a child with.”

