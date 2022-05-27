TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a woman received a brand new car from her husband.

Apparently, the beautiful woman just gave birth and her husband thought it wise to get her a brand new venza as push gift.

The new mother was being led to the vehicle which was parked outside their house and she was so surprised to see her car gift.

She broke down in tears as she thanked her husband who surprised her with the massive gift.

Reacting to the video, Karen Peters wrote:

“Awww this is so beautiful. May we all experience true love.”

Smith Aitufe added:

“Awwww so sweet. It’s the way she is showing appreciation for me.”

Watch the video below:

