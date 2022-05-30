“Behind every unsuccessful man, there are two women” – Annie Idibia throws jab after unfollowing 2face
Famous Nollywood thespian, Annie Idibia has shaded her spouse, Tuface Idibia after she unfollowed him on Instagram.
Taking to popular official Instagram page, the popular actress had shared a cryptic write up subsequently unfollowing 2baba, who had gone to see his baby mama and kids in US.
Following this, the mother of two shared a video of a woman who was making a speech about the correlation between the number of woman behind a man and his resulting success.
“Behind every successful man, there is a woman. Behind every unsuccessful man, there are two women. But behind every successful woman, there is a progressive man; it is either a father, brother or husband,” the clip said.
Annie Idibia shared the video captioning it: “This LOL”.
See the video below:
