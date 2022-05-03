‘Being a girlfriend is not an occupation’ – Reno Omokri to ladies

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, has some words of advise for women.

This was said by the former Nigerian presidential adviser in a recent post on his verified social media handle on the prominent social media network, Twitter.

The post that he made reads;

“Dear single women, Girlfriend is not an occupation. Whether you call it ‘love gift, or ‘urgent 2k’, if you give him fornication and he gives you remuneration, your profession is the oldest one on Earth. If you need money, get a job or a business, not a boyfriend!”

In other news; A married man and his lover were discovered dead in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Jakande Estate in Isolo, Lagos.

According to The Nation, neighbors found the couple’s corpses on Sunday, May 1, after discovering that the car had been running all night Saturday, April 30.