TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in…

Being rich doesn’t mean you have the right to belittle those in lower class – Davido

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ace Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has penned a food for thought which is specifically addressed to rich individuals.

He said that because some people are wealthy enough to have fast cars, big houses and VIP seats at occasions, does not mean that they have been bestowed with the right to demean those in the lower class.

Davido, who took to his Twitter page to drop the quote on Saturday, May 21 said there is no price tag attached to class or decency.

READ ALSO

“Only you get two oga” – Fans react as Israel…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma…

He wrote; ”Money might get you a faster car, bigger house or the best VIP seats but it doesn’t give you the right to treat others with less any differently.

Class and decency have no price tag attached. Be Kind!!!”

The singer captioned it; ”Food for thought

See his post:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent for him

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz both cheat on each other, they no longer live in…

“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” – Man proposes to…

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram – Classmate…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Being rich doesn’t mean you have the right to belittle those in lower class –…

‘I’m truly sorry’- Maureen Esisi apologizes for ‘laughing’ at Blossom…

“Why is she obsessed with me?” Kemi Olunloyo reacts as Tonto Dikeh storms Lagos…

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen slams Uche Maduagwu after he asked for…

How man secured his son’s release after negotiating kidnappers’ N1m demand to…

Woman who unknowingly married her brother finds out after having four kids…

Video: I regret going for Big Brother – Angel

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More