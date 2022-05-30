Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to live long – Sex Educator Dr Penking

Annie Macualay, a Nollywood actress, has been slammed by Dr Penking, a medical doctor and sex educator, just hours after unfollowing her husband, 2face Idibia.

Recall that Annie Idibia sparked marital strife with husband, 2baba, after she unfollowed him on Instagram following his trip to London to bond with his three other children, Ehi, Justin, and Innocent, with second babymama, Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi.

A look at the actress’s page revealed that she not only unfollowed her husband, but she also removed all photos of him from her page.

Dr. Penking warned men to be wary of impulsive women like Annie if they want to live a long life.

Buttressing his views, the medical doctor stated that Annie is the kind of woman that can stab you with the slightest provocation and regret later…

Read his thread