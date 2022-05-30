Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to live long – Sex Educator Dr Penking

Annie Macualay, a Nollywood actress, has been slammed by Dr Penking, a medical doctor and sex educator, just hours after unfollowing her husband, 2face Idibia.
Recall that Annie Idibia sparked marital strife with husband, 2baba, after she unfollowed him on Instagram following his trip to London to bond with his three other children, Ehi, Justin, and Innocent, with second babymama, Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi.
A look at the actress’s page revealed that she not only unfollowed her husband, but she also removed all photos of him from her page.
Dr. Penking warned men to be wary of impulsive women like Annie if they want to live a long life.
Buttressing his views, the medical doctor stated that Annie is the kind of woman that can stab you with the slightest provocation and regret later…
Read his thread
“Men, beware of impulsive women like Annie if you want to live a long, happy life. 2face was very respected in this country until Annie started heaping faeces all over him. People then started disrespecting him including Gstring wearing Brymo . Small provocation
“And she came on social media dragging not only 2face but his entire family. She later apologized and was all over him when he released his new single. But the damage had already been done. Now, another small provocation, she has unfollowed him.
“You now expect him to abandon the kids because of you? Why? Aren’t they humans too? Don’t they deserve their father’s love and attention too? Are you a witch?
“This is the kind of woman that can stab you with the slightest provocation and regret later. But by the time she’d regret, it will already be too late because you’d be 6 feet below the ground stone cold. One thousand women in 2face’s life and he still chose the wrong one.”
