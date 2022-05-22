Bleaching: Friends mock their pal for overdoing it, share video of legs

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video of some friends chastising their colleague for using bleaching cream and changing the color of his skin has gone viral online.

The young men shared a video of their pal whose skin was allegedly damaged by bleaching creams and soaps.

In the short video, his friends showed off his dual colored legs while laughing at him.

They were heard shouting “Ayemi” in Yoruba language, translated as “Life”, while mocking him for his discoloured legs.

The video immediately went viral on Instagram as many Nigerians have taken turns to comment on the video:

@ Kokoyate commented,
“leave her jare. It’s organic.”

@aloydspeaker wrote,
“And na man”.

@marksaxofficial said,
“avoid bleaching at all cost”.

@whereis_mona added,
“E add hypo for the cream? 😂.

@ ceccibolton wrote,
“Ahhn ahn😂😂”

Watch the video below:

