Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen slams Uche Maduagwu after he asked for her own side of the story

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has warned Uche Maduagwu to stick to his convictions.

Blossom had shared images from his traditional wedding yesterday, and since then, reactions have been pouring in.
uche, a media personality, took to social media to suggest that Blossom was never happy in his previous relationship, claiming that the actor cried every night.

Following this, uche went to Maureen Esisi’s DM to get her side of the story so he could put it out there.

He wrote,

“Tell me. Your side of the story, so I do not only project Blossom side of story to public”.

Maureen Esisi, who was quick to spot his hypocrisy, shared a screenshot of his chat to his Instagram page as she told him to stick to his side.

According to Maureen, she is rooting for him.

“Sthick tho your side brother! I’m roothing for you”.

 

