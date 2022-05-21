TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second…

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife paid all his bills – IG user alleges

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An Instagram user identified as Trap Selena, has alleged that Blossom’s ex wife paid all his bills as she reveals why his new union might not last.
News broke yesterday that the popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu is getting married to Winifred Akhuemokhan Ehinome after split with ex wife Maureen Esisi.

Netizens have expressed varied reactions to his choice as some made fun of who he’s getting married to with some going to the extent of commenting under his ex wife’s photos.
Taking to social media, the IG user identified as Trap queen revealed that his ex wife had carried Blossom’s bills and that when his ex wife is ready to talk, she will reveal these.

See her Instagram posts below:

READ ALSO

How Blossom Chukwujekwu cried every night in his past…

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife paid all his bills – IG user alleges

How Blossom Chukwujekwu cried every night in his past relationship – Uche…

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram – Classmate…

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

“You will not understand why I was termed a ‘runs girl’” Laura Ikeji drags…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Lady narrates her experience with friend who didn’t invite her to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More