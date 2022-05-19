Bobrisky fumes, replies after Sabinus called him a ‘senior man’

Controversial crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted after skit maker, Mr Funny called him a senior man.

It goes without saying that the cross dresser, Bobrisky considers himself a lady and wouldn’t hear otherwise; he didn’t take it lightly when Mr funny greeted him as one would greet a man

Bobrisky took to his Facebook page to share a video of him having a nice time as he stated that he wishes to keep enjoying his boyfriend’s money.

Mr funny took to his comment section to greet him and hail him as he called him a senior man.

Bobrisky lashed out at sabinus, she said it is his dad that is a senior man, also saying that he’d arrest him for calling him that.

