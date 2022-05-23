Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has leaked his conversation with Tonto Dikeh.
The two friends have started calling out each other on their various pages as Bobrisky calls Tonto Dikeh a bitter person who does not deserve to be loved.
Bobrisky in a lengthy post stated that anytime he cuts off a friend, he describes the person as dead to him. He added that the existence of his former friend Tonto Dikeh does not exist to him anymore.
Bobrisky claimed in a recent Instagram post that Tonto Dikeh was ungrateful after everything he did for her.
He claimed she was arrested in Dubai for w33d possession and that he had to risk a large deal just to stay by her side and assist her through the process.
He went ahead to share a screenshot of their previous chat where Tonto referred to him as her heaven on Earth.
See screenshots below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES